180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,386 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

PGR stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

