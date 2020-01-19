SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,361,000 after purchasing an additional 388,214 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 42.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 209.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 17,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SKM stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33.

SKM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.