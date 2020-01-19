180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

