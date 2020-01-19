180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.05 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

