3,527 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $67.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5744 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

