180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 113,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

