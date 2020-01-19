180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

COP stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

