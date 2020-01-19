Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

ULTA opened at $272.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

