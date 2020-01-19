Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 8,585 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

JNJ stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $390.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

