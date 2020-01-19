Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,820.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,817.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

