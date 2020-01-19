IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 19.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 145.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 87,572 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 137.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.22.

AMGN stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

