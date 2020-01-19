Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 195.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 686,771 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $94,127,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $588.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $357.35 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

