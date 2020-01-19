IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.12 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

EPD stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

