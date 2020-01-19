IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,678,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,101,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,469,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 920,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $184.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8356 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

