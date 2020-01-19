IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,154 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

LDOS stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

