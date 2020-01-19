IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $119.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

