Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $54.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

