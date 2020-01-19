IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 20,447.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 141.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

