IFP Advisors Inc Sells 343 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $104.19 and a 1 year high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.