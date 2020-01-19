IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $108.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $108.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.792 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

