IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

