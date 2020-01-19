IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

