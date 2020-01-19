Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post $373.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.60 million to $387.16 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $353.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.81 and a 200 day moving average of $312.81. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $257.49 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

