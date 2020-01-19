Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.