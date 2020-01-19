IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 10,184 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.28 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

