$57.32 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report $57.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $71.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $266.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.33 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $245.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.18 million to $267.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of PBYI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

