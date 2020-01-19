IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

