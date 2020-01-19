IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $39.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.