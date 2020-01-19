IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 194.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Shares of HCA opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.