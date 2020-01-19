First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 600,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 567,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 435.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

