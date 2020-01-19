IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,988 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 318,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

