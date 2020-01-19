IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUSA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.

DUSA opened at $26.66 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

