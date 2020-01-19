IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.