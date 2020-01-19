IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 84,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.58 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

