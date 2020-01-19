iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.