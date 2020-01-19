Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cna Financial were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,339,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,676,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.97 on Friday. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

