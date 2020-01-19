PGGM Investments Sells 46,923 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,923 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

