PGGM Investments Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,012 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after purchasing an additional 893,192 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,767,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 656.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

