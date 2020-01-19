PGGM Investments Sells 38,857 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,857 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 672,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $415,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

