PGGM Investments Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,733 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,779 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,573. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $122.10 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

