Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,998 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after buying an additional 3,246,108 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 185.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $18,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

PRU opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

