PGGM Investments Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 182,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $317,072.40. Insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810 in the last three months. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

