PGGM Investments Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,502,508 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $83.14 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

