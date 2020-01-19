PGGM Investments Sells 52,023 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,023 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 879.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $20,590,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after acquiring an additional 176,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

QRVO opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

