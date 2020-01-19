Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Global Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Global Payments stock opened at $198.62 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Global Payments Raised to Hold at ValuEngine
