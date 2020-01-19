Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.