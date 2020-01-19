ValuEngine Upgrades Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fitbit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Fitbit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fitbit by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763,694 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fitbit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,537,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fitbit by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth $3,903,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth $3,029,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

