Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE ERJ opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Embraer has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Embraer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 265,031 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2,350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

