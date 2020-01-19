Davita (NYSE:DVA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Davita has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Davita by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

