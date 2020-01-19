Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aquabounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. On average, analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

